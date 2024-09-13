Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $58.93 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $58.93 million and $4.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000839 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001345 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001295 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,417,060 coins and its circulating supply is 183,417,088 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.