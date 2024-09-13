Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of ARCO stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 611,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 270,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

