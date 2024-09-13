Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.40. 2,383,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,768,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 228,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,460 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 136.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 523,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 192,120 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

