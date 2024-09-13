Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NYSE:ACHR opened at $3.31 on Monday. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

