Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Director Sells $111,615.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $111,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kavita Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcellx alerts:

On Tuesday, July 30th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $92,955.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $84,945.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Kavita Patel sold 10,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $542,700.00.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $74.77 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $76.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.07.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,237,000 after buying an additional 578,831 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 185,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcellx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,017,000 after purchasing an additional 167,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcellx by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arcellx

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.