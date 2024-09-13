Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.49). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.51% and a negative net margin of 127.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

