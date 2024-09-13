ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $447.43 and its 200-day moving average is $416.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.91. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.49.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($25.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other ARCA biopharma news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.20 per share, for a total transaction of $589,413.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,217.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,421 shares of company stock worth $1,666,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
