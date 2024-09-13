ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $447.43 and its 200-day moving average is $416.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.91. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($25.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ARCA biopharma Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $228.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

In other ARCA biopharma news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.20 per share, for a total transaction of $589,413.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,217.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,421 shares of company stock worth $1,666,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Featured Articles

