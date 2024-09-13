Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Truist Financial

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $38.09 on Thursday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,674,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after buying an additional 51,219 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Aramark by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 44,790 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after buying an additional 417,472 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

