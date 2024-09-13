Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.62

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.62 and last traded at $64.79, with a volume of 79151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aptiv by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,030,000 after acquiring an additional 506,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aptiv by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 311,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.