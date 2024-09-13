Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Down 1%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $175.41 and last traded at $176.31. Approximately 1,395,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,043,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.05.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.16 and its 200-day moving average is $210.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

