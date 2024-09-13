Applied Digital’s (APLD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
APLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.20.
Applied Digital Trading Up 2.6 %
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Applied Digital
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 66.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 774,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 308,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Applied Digital by 25.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at $3,570,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
Applied Digital Company Profile
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
