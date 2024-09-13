Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.11. 2,153,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,763,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

APLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Digital by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 161,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

