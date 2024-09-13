Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Buys 21,769 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 21,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $679,192.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,070,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,208,928.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 23,053 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $696,661.66.

On Thursday, September 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 20,014 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $624,636.94.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 23,126 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.24 per share, for a total transaction of $722,456.24.

On Monday, August 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 10,400 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $330,096.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 19,879 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $627,182.45.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 25,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.17 per share, for a total transaction of $779,250.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 25,205 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $783,875.50.

On Friday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 266,976 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $8,142,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 274,583 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $8,251,219.15.

On Monday, August 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 53,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $1,479,760.00.

Appian Stock Up 0.1 %

APPN opened at $31.49 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Appian during the second quarter worth about $96,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

