AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $766,648.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.01, for a total transaction of $529,864.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,617.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,854 shares of company stock valued at $14,839,064. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $224.23 on Friday. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

