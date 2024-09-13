Apogee Opportunities (CVE:APE) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Apogee Opportunities Inc. (CVE:APE – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 2,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 22,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Apogee Opportunities Trading Up 8.3 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26.
Apogee Opportunities Company Profile
Apogee Opportunities Inc engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Chile. The company was formerly known as Apogee Silver Ltd. and changed its name to Apogee Opportunities Inc in September 2016. Apogee Opportunities Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
