Aparna Bawa Sells 831 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $131,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 880 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $59,919.20.

On Thursday, July 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $586,960.92.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 11,060 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $632,079.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $66.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,441. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

