APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given In-Line Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APA

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. APA has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in APA by 12.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in APA by 6.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of APA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of APA by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.