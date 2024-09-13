Analyzing Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) & Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM)

Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY – Get Free Report) and Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) are both conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jardine Strategic and Shimmick”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Jardine Strategic alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Strategic $40.92 billion 0.89 $2.18 billion N/A N/A Shimmick $632.81 million 0.15 -$2.55 million N/A N/A

Jardine Strategic has higher revenue and earnings than Shimmick.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Strategic 0 0 0 0 N/A Shimmick 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jardine Strategic and Shimmick, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Shimmick has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Shimmick’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shimmick is more favorable than Jardine Strategic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jardine Strategic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Shimmick shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Shimmick shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Strategic and Shimmick’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Strategic N/A N/A N/A Shimmick -12.90% -134.28% -14.83%

Summary

Jardine Strategic beats Shimmick on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jardine Strategic

(Get Free Report)

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company invests in, develops, leases, and manages commercial and residential properties. In addition, it operates supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, home furnishings stores, and restaurants; and 33 hotels and seven residences in 23 countries and territories. Further, the company is involved in motor trading, dairy, construction and energy, information technology, cement production, and infrastructure and logistics businesses. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited.

About Shimmick

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.