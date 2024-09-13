Analysts Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Target Price at $35.83

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

