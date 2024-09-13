Analysts Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target at $17.83

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research firms recently commented on VYGR. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $6.22 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.33 million, a PE ratio of -124.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 554,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.