Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) PT at $15.26

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,298.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

