Analysts Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price at $59.29

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

CBRL opened at $36.63 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $813.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 375.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

