Analysts Set Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target at $7.88

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.55.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair downgraded Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $5.48 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $296.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth $180,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Free Report

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.