Analysts Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Price Target at $39.09

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE:AA opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alcoa by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Alcoa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

