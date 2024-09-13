Analysts Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price at $603.79

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $606.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 16.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $586.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

