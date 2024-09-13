Analysts Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price at $603.79

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $606.86.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Adobe
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 16.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %
Adobe stock opened at $586.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.35.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.