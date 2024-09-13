Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kohl’s (KSS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS):

8/30/2024 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

8/29/2024 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Kohl’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

8/21/2024 – Kohl’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

