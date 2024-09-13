Analysts’ New Coverage for September 13th (AEMD, AEZS, ARM, AWX, BDL, BGCP, BLPH, CALA, CBFV, CCM)

Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, September 13th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

CL King started coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE). They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG). The firm issued a hold rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR). CLSA issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO). They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST). They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

