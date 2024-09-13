Analysts Issue Forecasts for Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $275.26 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,595,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2,914.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,826,000 after purchasing an additional 232,787 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.