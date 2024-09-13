AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.44 and last traded at $46.98. Approximately 485,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 771,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Quarry LP boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

