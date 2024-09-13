American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMWD

American Woodmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.61. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.13.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in American Woodmark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Woodmark by 1,230.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.