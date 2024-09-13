American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get American States Water alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AWR

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE:AWR opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.49. American States Water has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $85.71.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 44,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.