American Century Companies Inc. Sells 77,063 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,063 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Eaton worth $152,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $303.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.