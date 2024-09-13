American Century Companies Inc. Sells 753,565 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 753,565 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Aptiv worth $196,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,767,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 89,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after acquiring an additional 325,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.3 %

Aptiv stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

