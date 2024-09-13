American Century Companies Inc. Sells 554,264 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 554,264 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $209,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

BSX stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

