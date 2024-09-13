American Century Companies Inc. Sells 5,430 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of HDFC Bank worth $140,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $67.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

