American Century Companies Inc. Sells 510,090 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $203,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,403 shares of company stock valued at $982,631 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $128.19 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

