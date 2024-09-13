American Century Companies Inc. Sells 28,990 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,990 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Synopsys worth $187,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $488.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $539.54 and its 200 day moving average is $559.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.62 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

