American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $174,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.52.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $733.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $787.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $752.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

