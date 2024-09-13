American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159,433 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of SBA Communications worth $233,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 191.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 192,791 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $239.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.85. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

