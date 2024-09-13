American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 738,085 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 223.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $150,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $161.36 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $162.34. The stock has a market cap of $444.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.