American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 7,279,458 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,237,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279,458 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $222,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in NU by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 173,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NU by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,229,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 322,869 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $914,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NU. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.