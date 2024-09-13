American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 129,270 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,270 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $146,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $2,453,039,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 12.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,433,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 489,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $128.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $129.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average of $103.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.