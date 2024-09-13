Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Raised by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

