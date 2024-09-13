Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Ambu A/S has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.56 million for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

