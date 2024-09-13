Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 2%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price traded down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $175.73 and last traded at $175.96. 9,054,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 42,204,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average of $181.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

