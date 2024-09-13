Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.13, Yahoo Finance reports.
Alzamend Neuro Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ALZN stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. Alzamend Neuro has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $40.03.
Alzamend Neuro Company Profile
