Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Alvotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALVOW opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. Alvotech has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $6.31.
Alvotech Company Profile
