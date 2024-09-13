Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aluf Stock Performance

Shares of AHIX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Aluf has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Aluf alerts:

Aluf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.