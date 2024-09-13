Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aluf Stock Performance
Shares of AHIX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Aluf has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Aluf Company Profile
