Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Update

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ATRWF opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.70.
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
