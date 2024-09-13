Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Down 83.5% in August

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Alset

In other Alset news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,471.35. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,611,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,453,269.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 98,529 shares of company stock worth $108,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 3.00% of Alset at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Alset Stock Performance

Shares of AEI stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Alset has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 620.33% and a negative return on equity of 56.77%.

About Alset

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

